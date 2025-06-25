Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,515,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,613,000 after buying an additional 3,443,350 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3,363.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,262,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,418,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,509,000 after purchasing an additional 366,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 352,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,613,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares during the last quarter.

VONV opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $87.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

