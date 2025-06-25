Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys 541 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 323,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.