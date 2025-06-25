Generate Investment Management Ltd Takes $6.26 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $104,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,261,000 after purchasing an additional 972,708 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $54,738,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $31,991,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.6%

WH opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,306,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,936,706.56. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

