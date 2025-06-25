Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 297,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.23 and a 200 day moving average of $133.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.