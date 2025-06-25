Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 273,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.