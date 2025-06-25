Generate Investment Management Ltd Sells 121,158 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Generate Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121,158 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CRH were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,245,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,868 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,717,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,225 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 931.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,977,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.78. Crh Plc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

