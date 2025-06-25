Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,911 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold comprises about 1.4% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $19,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 119,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 199,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 49,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

