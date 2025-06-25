Generate Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,711 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $302.38 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $255.19 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

