Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.2% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $559.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.