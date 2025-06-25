Steph & Co. Acquires 89 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.05 and its 200 day moving average is $156.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.