Promising Gold Stocks Worth Watching – June 22nd

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, and Newmont are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining and production of gold. They give investors exposure to changes in the price of gold as well as company?specific operational factors, often delivering more pronounced gains or losses than holding physical gold itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.50. 37,155,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,666,698. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $79.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.25.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $68.84. 40,840,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,984,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $68.07. CocaCola has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $296.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $58.22. 22,113,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,465,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. Newmont has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

