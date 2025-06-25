Streaming Stocks To Follow Today – June 22nd

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Walt Disney, Comcast, and Warner Bros. Discovery are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves delivering digital audio or video content over the internet—think Netflix, Spotify, or Disney+. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the fast-growing subscription-and-ad-supported streaming market. Their performance often hinges on metrics like subscriber growth, content spending, and average revenue per user. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,268,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,243,965. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.56.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of APP traded down $19.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,710,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,543. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.17.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,150,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,022. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,690,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,971,160. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Shares of WBD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 105,801,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,133,139. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

