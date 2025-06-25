Top Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now – June 22nd

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve creating and supporting immersive virtual environments where users can interact, socialize, and transact. These firms often specialize in technologies such as virtual and augmented reality, 3D graphics engines, cloud computing infrastructure, blockchain-based digital assets (like NFTs) and gaming platforms that together form the foundation of the metaverse. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,268,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,243,965. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average is $126.56.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded down $20.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,638,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture has a 1-year low of $273.19 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $87.58. 1,252,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,217. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.55. Globant has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $238.32.

