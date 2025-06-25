First Pacific Financial Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,434,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,012,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,062,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 7.3%

BATS NULG opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.