Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

