Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 94,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 55,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 55,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

