Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1,471.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,751 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,180,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,802,000 after buying an additional 109,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 86,007 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 229,587 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

