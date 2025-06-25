Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Shares in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 724.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

