First Pacific Financial Sells 3,061 Shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

First Pacific Financial decreased its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial owned approximately 1.01% of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $443,000.

NYSEARCA ETHO opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57.

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

