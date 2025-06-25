Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 810 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,485,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FJUL opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

