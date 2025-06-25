Financial Life Planners Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Life Planners lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $192.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

