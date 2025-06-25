Alpine Bank Wealth Management Takes $7.50 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $107.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average of $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.77.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

