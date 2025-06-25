Alpine Bank Wealth Management Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 149,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 60,297 shares during the period.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1626 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

