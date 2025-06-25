Arlington Partners LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1,049.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Diageo by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,745,000 after buying an additional 1,296,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $123,892,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,126,000 after buying an additional 571,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3,073.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 202,908 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average of $113.01. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $142.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

