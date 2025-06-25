Financial Life Planners Has $144,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Life Planners lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Planners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,289,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,429,000 after purchasing an additional 86,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 98,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

IJS stock opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average is $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

