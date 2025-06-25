Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Biogen by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 target price on Biogen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $217.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.79. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

