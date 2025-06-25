789,644 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Acquired by Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 789,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,368,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

