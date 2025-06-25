Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 27th

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0554 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMV opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

