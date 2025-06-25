Arlington Partners LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $1,250,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

