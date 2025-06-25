Alpine Bank Wealth Management Buys Shares of 28,675 Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Simplify MBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTBA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 1,510.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTBA opened at $50.09 on Wednesday.

Shares of MTBA opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

