Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0883 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 782.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,112 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

