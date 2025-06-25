Alpine Bank Wealth Management Takes Position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $35.52.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

