Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:QQMG)

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0428 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQMG stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.22.

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

