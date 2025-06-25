Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1169 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 0.9% increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.51. The company has a market cap of $57.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $113.42.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.05% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.