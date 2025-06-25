Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (PDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 27th

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0429 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 55.8% increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8%

PDP stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $775,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

