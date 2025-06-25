Contrasting Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY – Get Free Report) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Deer Valley and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Deer Valley alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deer Valley N/A N/A N/A Patrick Industries 3.74% 12.90% 4.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deer Valley and Patrick Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deer Valley N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Patrick Industries $3.72 billion 0.82 $138.40 million $4.17 21.97

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Deer Valley.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.6% of Deer Valley shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deer Valley and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deer Valley 0 0 0 0 0.00 Patrick Industries 0 3 6 0 2.67

Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $96.42, indicating a potential upside of 5.24%. Given Patrick Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Deer Valley.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Deer Valley on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deer Valley

(Get Free Report)

Deer Valley Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells factory built homes primarily in the southeastern and south central regions of the United States. It operates through Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services segments. The company offers HUD code homes and modular homes. It also provides dealer inventory-secured financing for its factory built homes. Deer Valley Corporation markets its products in approximately 14 states through a network of independent dealers, builders, developers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Cytation Corporation and changed its name to Deer Valley Corporation in July 2006. Deer Valley Corporation is based in Tampa, Florida. Deer Valley Corporation is a subsidiary of Peerless Systems Corp.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile mouldings; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat towers, tops, trailers, and frames; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite parts, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and finishing products, electronic and audio system components, appliances, marine accessories, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products; cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics services. Patrick Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1959 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Deer Valley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deer Valley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.