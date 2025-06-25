Head to Head Comparison: Power REIT (NYSE:PW) and Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW)

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) and Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and Strawberry Fields REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT -752.26% -215.55% -39.65% Strawberry Fields REIT 2.98% 6.64% 0.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Power REIT and Strawberry Fields REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Strawberry Fields REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Strawberry Fields REIT has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Strawberry Fields REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Strawberry Fields REIT is more favorable than Power REIT.

14.6% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Power REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Strawberry Fields REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Power REIT has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strawberry Fields REIT has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Power REIT and Strawberry Fields REIT”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $3.00 million 1.24 -$14.37 million ($7.29) -0.15 Strawberry Fields REIT $126.56 million 1.08 $2.50 million $0.58 18.88

Strawberry Fields REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strawberry Fields REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Strawberry Fields REIT beats Power REIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power REIT

(Get Free Report)

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

(Get Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.