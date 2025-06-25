Contrasting Caesarstone (CSTE) and Its Peers

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Caesarstone to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Caesarstone pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Caesarstone pays out -14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 21.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Caesarstone is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Caesarstone and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesarstone -11.93% -13.23% -6.76% Caesarstone Competitors -11.01% 65.74% 4.94%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesarstone 0 0 1 0 3.00 Caesarstone Competitors 242 1410 2267 108 2.56

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Caesarstone and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Caesarstone currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.02%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 11.56%. Given Caesarstone’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Caesarstone is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Caesarstone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caesarstone and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Caesarstone $424.49 million -$42.83 million -1.56 Caesarstone Competitors $6.92 billion $580.08 million 23.37

Caesarstone’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Caesarstone. Caesarstone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Caesarstone has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesarstone’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Caesarstone competitors beat Caesarstone on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors. Its products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, furniture, and other interior and exterior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. The company also offers porcelain products under the Lioli brand for countertops, flooring, and cladding applications; sells natural stone, sinks, and various ancillary fabrication tools and materials; and resells natural stones, as well as various ancillaries, and fabrication and installation accessories, as well as provides fabrication and installation services. It sells its products directly to wholesalers, resellers, and fabricators; and through direct sales force and indirect network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. Caesarstone Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Menashe, Israel.

