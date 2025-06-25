Kellanova (NYSE:K) versus Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Head-To-Head Survey

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kellanova and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kellanova 10.93% 34.80% 8.45% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kellanova has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dogness (International) has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kellanova $12.63 billion 2.16 $1.34 billion $3.96 19.84 Dogness (International) $14.85 million 24.09 -$6.06 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kellanova and Dogness (International)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kellanova has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kellanova and Dogness (International), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kellanova 0 13 1 0 2.07 Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kellanova currently has a consensus target price of $79.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.52%. Given Kellanova’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kellanova is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Kellanova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kellanova shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kellanova beats Dogness (International) on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles. The company offers its products under the Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, Austin, Parati, RXBAR, Eggo, Morningstar Farms, Bisco, Club, Luxe, Minueto, Special K, Toasteds, Town House, Zesta, Zoo Cartoon, Choco Krispis, Crunchy Nut, Kashi, Nutri-Grain, Squares, Zucaritas, Rice Krispies Treats, Sucrilhos, Pop-Tarts, K-Time, Sunibrite, Split Stix, LCMs, Coco Pops, Krave, Frosties, Rice Krispies Squares, Incogmeato, Veggitizers, Gardenburger, Trink, Carr’s, Kellogg’s Extra, Müsli, Fruit n Fibre, Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut, Country Store, Smacks, Honey Bsss, Zimmy’s, Toppas, Tresor, Froot Ring, Chocos, Chex, Guardian, Just Right, Sultana Bran, Rice Bubbles, Sustain, and Choco Krispies brand names. It sells its products to retailers through direct sales forces, as well as brokers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Kellogg Company and changed its name to Kellanova in October 2023. Kellanova was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. It also offers ribbon dyeing service and pet grooming services. It offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.

