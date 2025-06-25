Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on June 27th

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4187 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 4.4% increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of KBWR opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWRFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

