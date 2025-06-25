Field & Main Bank Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Field & Main Bank cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $11,071,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 86.3% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Climber Capital SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.