Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

