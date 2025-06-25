Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam grew its position in PepsiCo by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,899,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $131.05 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

