Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amdocs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.89. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.39%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

