Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is Edmp Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 3.3% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,842,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $521.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $498.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.