Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,394 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Welltower by 23.1% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 321,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,260,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Welltower Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $154.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

