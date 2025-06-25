Balboa Wealth Partners Has $285,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $234.40 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Melius Research upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

