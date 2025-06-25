Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Danaher by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE DHR opened at $197.51 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.