Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $386.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

