Ledyard National Bank Has $570,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

